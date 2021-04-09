Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,339 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Penske Automotive Group worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,623,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

