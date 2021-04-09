Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,100 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

NYSE PBH opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

