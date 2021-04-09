Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,254 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Ameris Bancorp worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCB stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

