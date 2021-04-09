Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 233,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.75% of Fossil Group worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOSL stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

