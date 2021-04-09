Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Guess’ worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

