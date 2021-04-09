Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Two Harbors Investment worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,003,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,641 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

