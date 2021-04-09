Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of MaxLinear worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

