Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Employers worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.