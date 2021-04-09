Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Matson worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Matson by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE MATX opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.