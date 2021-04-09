Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of MEDNAX worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

