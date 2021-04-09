Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.15 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Axos Financial worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

