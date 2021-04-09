Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.27 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Tenneco worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 251,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $2,735,775.18. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,943,890 shares of company stock worth $138,953,044 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

