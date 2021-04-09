Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of BancFirst worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 over the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

