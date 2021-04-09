Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.44 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $4,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $49.49 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.