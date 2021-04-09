Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.66 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $35.82 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.