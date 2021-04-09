Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.88 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Sanmina worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,036,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sanmina by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

