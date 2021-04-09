Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.95 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of H&R Block worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.