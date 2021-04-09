Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.99 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Carpenter Technology worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.