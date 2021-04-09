Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of JELD-WEN worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

JELD opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

