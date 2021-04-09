Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Beam Therapeutics worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,674,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of BEAM opened at $74.82 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

