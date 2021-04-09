Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

