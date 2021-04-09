Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Enstar Group worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.98. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $121.63 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

