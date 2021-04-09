Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Coeur Mining worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

