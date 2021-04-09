Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Helmerich & Payne worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

HP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

