Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

