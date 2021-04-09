Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,230,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

