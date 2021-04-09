Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Rent-A-Center worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

RCII opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $64.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.