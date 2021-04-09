Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,926 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Covanta worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $88,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 146.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVA. Barclays lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE CVA opened at $13.76 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.