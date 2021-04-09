Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,143 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of AtriCure worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AtriCure by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AtriCure by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,941 shares of company stock worth $11,942,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

