Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,176 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Chimera Investment worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 241,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

