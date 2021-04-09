Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,338 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Altair Engineering worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,970. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

