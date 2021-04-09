Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,049 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of American Assets Trust worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE AAT opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

