Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 240,460 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.54% of Party City Holdco worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $652.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

