Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,806 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of OSI Systems worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

