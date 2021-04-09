Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of The Providence Service worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,317.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

