Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,406 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of City worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 1,430.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of City by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. City has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of CHCO opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

