Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,136 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MGRC stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

