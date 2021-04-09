Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $742.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $615.16 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $456.19 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

