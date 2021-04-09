Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $612.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $456.19 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $620.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.