ChartEx (CHART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,745.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $118,745.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00301462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.95 or 0.00771001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.57 or 1.00349436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00747158 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars.

