ChatCoin Trading Up 42.9% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.91 or 0.99969822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00036241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00105542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.