Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

CHKP opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

