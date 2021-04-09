Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,849. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $113,733,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,244. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -442.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.