Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHE opened at $461.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.87. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.86 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

