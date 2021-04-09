Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.43 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.