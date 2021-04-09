Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 24,601 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

