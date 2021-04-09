Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.63. 23,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,719. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

