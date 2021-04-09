Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 166,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. The company has a market cap of $474.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

