Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 818 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.79. 49,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $212.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

