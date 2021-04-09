Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.60. 7,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $250.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

